Taylor Swift-themed dance class murderer Rudakubana allegedly attacks prison staff 

Axel Rudakubana, a man convicted of killing three people in Southport, attacked a prison officer at HMP Belmarsh on Saturday, May 10.
As per Sky News, Rudakubana was in his cell and used a kettle to heat water.
He then allegedly threw the boiling water through a hatch in the cell door at the officer who was outside the cell.
As per the reports, a prison staff member was hospitalized with minor injuries but discharge later on the same day and police are now investigating an alleged attack.
A Prison Service spokesperson said in a statement, "Police are investigating an attack on a prison officer at HMP Belmarsh yesterday."
The statement added, "Violence in prison will not be tolerated and we will always push for the strongest possible punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff."
Rudakubana sentenced for triple murder and terrorism-related crimes:
Rudakubana was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for stabbing three young girls to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
He admitted to the killing of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 in Southport, England, last July.
In addition to this, Rudakubana admitted to committing 10 attempted murders and also confessed to producing ricin, a highly toxic poison and having a training manual associated with the terrorist group al-Qaeda.