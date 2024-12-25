King Charles follows in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle footsteps

King Charles has been seemingly following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps, as per reports.
The British monarch reportedly “taking tips” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for public appearances.
A royal editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News that his majesty appeared "nervous" and "needing stability" in the Christmas speech video.
She shared, "He's adjusting his tie, he's got his hand on a plinth, almost like stability. And then he kind of he looks incredibly serious just before the camera starts rolling. So I find it really interesting."
Charlotte added, "They are getting more media savvy, we saw that earlier in the year with Catherine's video revealing about her chemotherapy - that was quite Hollywood-ised. Obviously they're just they're really starting to learn the ways, possibly even from California.”
The Buckingham Palace released a video of Charles delivering a speech ahead of the historic annual broadcast on Christmas day.
Charlotte previously told People's Channel, "I've never seen a preview before. It's only a split second glimpse, but it is really interesting because it shows him looking, I think, quite nervous.”
Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids celebrated Christmas with King and Queen Camilla.