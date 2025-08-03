King Charles kicks off summer break by honoring Queen Mother’s legacy 

King Charles has finally kicked of his most awaited his summer break by paying tribute to his Scottish roots and honoring the late Queen Mother.
Over the weekend, the 76-year-old monarch made a sporty appearance in Scotland as he attended the annual Mey Highland Games in Caithness.
For the outing, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry opted for a traditional Highland dress.
He rocked the exclusive Balmoral tartan kilt, a royal pattern designed by Prince Albert in the 1850s and reserved for use by the sovereign, which he paired with a red hose, leather sporran and a beige jacket.
The king also carried a walking stick as he navigated the uneven terrain at the John O’Groats Showground, where he watched the games and toured around the venue.
King Charles looked happier than ever as he spotted with a wide smile at the event and even laughed his heart out on several occasions as he spectated from his seat beneath the main marquee.
The royal was also accompanied by his first cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, the granddaughter of late King George VI.
His Majesty, who is a regular attendee at the annual event, was seen enjoying several glasses of whisky while watching the action.
The annual Mey Highland Games was first held in 1970 to commemorate the birthday of the late Queen Mother, and after enjoying the event King Charles’ grandmother made it a yearly event.