Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cheer on Archie as he hits waves in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are basking with proud as son Prince Archie shows off his surfing skills.
On Saturday, August 2, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spotted at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, which is just ten minutes away from their Montecito home.
During the appearance, the duo proudly watched their six year old son, Archie, as he took his very first surfing lessons.
Harry and Meghan even spotted chatting to other moms and dads while cheering on Archie with wide smile as the prince took to the waves.
"Harry and Meghan were part of a group of parents, they were very down to earth," a source tells HELLO!
They further added, "They were so proud of Archie. It was cute to watch - a special family time."
For the beachy outing, the former American actress slipped into daisy duke shorts which she paired with a white button down shirt, oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.
Meanwhile, the brother of Prince William opted for a casual look as he sported athletic shorts, a gray T shirt and a baseball cap.
Last year, Prince Archie was seen surfing alongside his dad and a surfing professional Raimana Van Bastolaer.
In the image shared by Raimana on Instagram, Harry is seen suited up in a wetsuit and holding a surfboard, while Archie sits at the front of a jet ski.