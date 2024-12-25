Trending

Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf fulfils a fan wish in latest episode of 'Mazaq Raat' with guest Srha Asghar

  • December 25, 2024
Imran Ashraf once again won peoples' hearts with his selfless gesture towards a fan.

In Mazaq Raat episode that aired on Christmas Eve, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor had interaction with an audience member who gifted Imran a framed picture of him and Jassie Gill.

The fan, who by profession was a nurse after sharing pleasantries and giving him the gift revealed that she is fan of Jassie, who is an Indian singer and actor based in Punjabi cinema.

pc: instagram/Imran Ashraf

When Imran asked if there’s anything he can do for her, she replied, “I have a request sir, I want to talk to Jassie Gill.”

He immediately grabbed his phone indicating that he will make the call right away, the Namak Haram actor said, “let me try, if Jassie pick up the phone”.

The 35-year-old shared how Jassie is in Canada right now so there might me time difference.

Indian singer was quick to pick up the phone after which Imran shared the reason behind the late call.

Jassie talked to his fan, which brought some tears to the girl's eyes.

Imran showed gratitude to Jassie for going ahead with the call and concluded their conversation with, “I love you man, take care.”

Imran Ashraf and Jassie Gill formed friendship while filming an international Punjabi film in Canada named Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Nai Aunda which is set for a release in 2025.

