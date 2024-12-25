World

Christmas miracle: Man reunites with family after 75 years

Dixon Handshaw met over 50 relatives he didn’t know existed ahead of the Christmas party

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Dixon Handshaw met over 50 relatives he didn’t know existed ahead of the Christmas party
Dixon Handshaw met over 50 relatives he didn’t know existed ahead of the Christmas party

North Carolina man reunites with the biological family after 75 years of separation ahead of Christmas.

According to CNN, Dixon Handshaw throughout his life thought he was the only child but learned about his real family right on time before the holidays.

Ahead of his biological family’s annual Christmas party, he flew to Rochester, New York, and met more than 50 relatives and half-siblings he never thought existed.

CNN affiliate WHAM captured this special first meeting of Handshaw with the siblings at the airport on Friday, December 20, 2024. He expressed, “All my life, I dreamed about having siblings somewhere. This is my Christmas miracle.”

Talking to CNN after meeting his family he said, “I’ve never met anybody who shares my DNA. It was wonderful. I have never felt such an outpouring of unconditional love as I had from my new family. I always wanted to find them, but New York State sealed the pre-adoption birth certificates, and it was impossible to find out.”

Handshaw was born in Buffalo, New York, in 1949. He was just three months old when he was adopted by parents who were honest about his adoption. In 2020 he got his original birth certificate after a law change in 2019. 

Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death

Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death
Sarah Ferguson sends supportive message to Andrew amid 'lonely' Christmas

Sarah Ferguson sends supportive message to Andrew amid 'lonely' Christmas
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos

Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles

Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 67 onboard: Watch
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 67 onboard: Watch
Christmas tree burning sparks outrage in war-torn Syria
Christmas tree burning sparks outrage in war-torn Syria
Haiti gang opens fire on hospital leaving 2 dead, several wounded
Haiti gang opens fire on hospital leaving 2 dead, several wounded
Bill Clinton released from hospital after flu treatment
Bill Clinton released from hospital after flu treatment
Former US ambassador takes jab at Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach
Former US ambassador takes jab at Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach
Eiffel Tower evacuated after overheating elevator cable sparks fire
Eiffel Tower evacuated after overheating elevator cable sparks fire
American Airlines flights resume after Christmas Eve tech glitch
American Airlines flights resume after Christmas Eve tech glitch
UK experiences one of its warmest Christmases on record
UK experiences one of its warmest Christmases on record
US town where not having gun is ‘illegal’
US town where not having gun is ‘illegal’
Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns
Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns
Uncover SHOCKING truth about Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Dudley in stunning artwork
Uncover SHOCKING truth about Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Dudley in stunning artwork
Restoration brings Monreale Cathedral's magnificent mosaics back to life
Restoration brings Monreale Cathedral's magnificent mosaics back to life