Christmas miracle: Man reunites with family after 75 years

North Carolina man reunites with the biological family after 75 years of separation ahead of Christmas.
According to CNN, Dixon Handshaw throughout his life thought he was the only child but learned about his real family right on time before the holidays.
Ahead of his biological family’s annual Christmas party, he flew to Rochester, New York, and met more than 50 relatives and half-siblings he never thought existed.
CNN affiliate WHAM captured this special first meeting of Handshaw with the siblings at the airport on Friday, December 20, 2024. He expressed, “All my life, I dreamed about having siblings somewhere. This is my Christmas miracle.”
Talking to CNN after meeting his family he said, “I’ve never met anybody who shares my DNA. It was wonderful. I have never felt such an outpouring of unconditional love as I had from my new family. I always wanted to find them, but New York State sealed the pre-adoption birth certificates, and it was impossible to find out.”
Handshaw was born in Buffalo, New York, in 1949. He was just three months old when he was adopted by parents who were honest about his adoption. In 2020 he got his original birth certificate after a law change in 2019.