From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024

The holiday season is all about celebration and fabulous fashion. And when it comes to style game, the British royal family never disappoints.
From Princess Kate and Zara Tindall to Duchess Sophie and Princess Beatrice, the royal ladies brought their A-game to Christmas with chic winter wonderland looks.
So, let’s take a look at all British Royal ladies looks, who slayed on Christmas 2024.
Kate Middleton
Just like every year, Princess Kate stunned onlookers with her impeccable fashion sense this Christmas as well.
For the traditional Christmas Day church service, the Princess of Wales slipped into a bold emerald-green ensemble, consisting of tailored coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.
She complemented her outfit with a matching bow-adorned hat, and a green and blue tartan scarf.
Zara Tindall
On the jouyous occasion, Zara Tindall stunned in a deep burgundy coat which she wore over a dark knitwear.
For the accessories, she opted for a black suede heeled boots and Lalage Beaumont's 'Odette Mini Dolomite Pebble Print' handbag in the burgundy shade, exuding perfect royal vibes.
Princess Anne
Princess Anne was also the epitome of Christmas in a collarless crimson coat which she styled with a navy pleated plaid skirt and black suede knee-high boots.
She completed her look with a gold brooch, red scarf, a wide-brimmed hat and a navy suede clutch bag.
Duchess Sophie
Duchess Sophie stunned royal fans in a woollen blue coat paired with a matching belt.
The large pockets on her gorgeous ensemble gave off a peplum look.
Sophie elevate her look with a stylish brown boots and a small green handbag.
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mappelli Mozzi, wore a belted tan coat over her growing bump from the Net-a-Porter for The King's Fooundation collection.
She completed her look with a black dress and a pair of black knee-high boots.