Haiti gang opens fire on hospital leaving 2 dead, several wounded

Two major gangs have formed a coalition since February 2024 to disrupt peace in the region

  • December 25, 2024
Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince is not safe from gang attacks even on Christmas Eve.

According to Haiti’s authorities, two reporters were killed and several other were left wounded by a gang attack on Tuesday on the re-opening of Port-au-Prince’s biggest public hospital.

General hospital got closed earlier this year due to terror displayed by the street gangs that have taken over approximately 85% of the capital.

Authorities were adamant to reopen the hospital on Tuesday but as the journalists were gathered to cover the event, suspected gang members opened fire, taking two lives.

Haiti’s interim president, Leslie Voltaire expressed his grievance over the attack, and swore to held the people responsible accountable.

“I send my sympathies to the people who were victims, the national police and the journalists" he said.

Leslie continued his statement noted, “this crime is not going to go unpunished.”

One of the most powerful gang, Viv Ansanm’s leader Johnson “Izo” Andre, in a shared video on social media has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

In the video, it was stated that the gang coalition did not give authorisation for the reopening of the hospital, which became the reason for the attack.

Due to gang attacks, the health system in Haiti has been on the verge of collapse with the destruction of medical institutions and pharmacies and setting fires in the capital.

All this unrest has led to shortage of resources and escalation in the number of patients. 

