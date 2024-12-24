UK experiences one of its warmest Christmases on record

An expected spell of “mild weather” arrived on Christmas Eve in the UK.
As per Sky News, Britain is likely to have one of its warmest Christmases on record, with the Met Office predicting temperatures reaching up to 15C in northeast Wales.
While, in the Midlands, northeast England and northeast Scotland, there may be moments of clearer or sunnier weather during the day.
Temperatures are predicted to be a bit lower on Christmas Day, with a high of 13C in Plymouth.
Additionally, there will also be strong winds, reaching up to 50mph, particularly in the north and northwest of Scotland.
The warmest temperature ever recorded in the UK on Christmas Day was 15.6C which occurred in Killerton, Devon in 1920.
Instead of expecting snow on Christmas Day, the Met Office predicts cloudy weather for Britain this year and the mild weather is expected to continue until Friday.
Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said in a statement, "It's just going to stay cloudy, a lot of low cloud covering the hills of the west, misty around the coast, drizzle here and there, particularly for northwest England, and more especially in western Scotland - where the rain will be persistent through the rest of the day with a strengthening south-westerly wind.”
The statement added, “But with all of this cloud coming from the Atlantic, it is going to be a remarkably mild Christmas Eve."
While, the UK will not experience snow on Christmas Day, heavy snowfall is expected in the higher regions of Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.