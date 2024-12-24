Eiffel Tower evacuated after overheating elevator cable sparks fire

A fire occurred in one of the elevators of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Tuesday, December 24, prompting the evacuation of around 1,200 visitors.
As per multiple outlets, the fire started in the elevator shaft, which is the vertical space where the elevator moves, and this occurred between the first and second floors of the Eiffel Tower.
The fire was caused by one of the elevator cables overheating at around 10:30 am.
In the meantime, the emergency services arrived quickly at the scene to control the fire and to make sure everyone around was safe. So far, no one has been reported injured in the incident.
Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE) said that they evacuated the monument “in accordance with current safety procedures”.
The statement added, “No visitors were put in danger and firefighters and technicians are conducting investigations to identify the origin of this incident”.
Moreover, the Eiffel Tower, a well-known tourist attraction had a major fire before, in January 1956, which occurred in its TV control room.
This fire caused substantial damage to the tower’s top part and it took a year to repair the damage.