Sabrina Carpenter drops important reminder on Christmas Day

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker turned to her social media handle to share an important update

  • December 25, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter is ringing in Christmas with a heartwarming wish!

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Short n’ Sweet hitmaker, 25, shared an exciting video with her 43.4 million fans and an important reminder alongside it.

“it’s a Christmas miracle….” penned the Espresso songstress.

Reminding her ardent fans about her Netflix special, she continued, “A Nonsense Christmas is now streaming on @netflix,” asking them to tune in the show.

The Please Please Please crooner also wrote a heartwarming wish in the caption stating, “Happy Holidays.”

Carpenter kicked off the video saying, “Wait! Missing something?” after which the clip transitioned into several glimpses of the holiday special, featuring the Taste hitmaker presenting an exhilarating show along with some other artists with whom she collaborated including Chappell Roan.

Commenting on her post, a die-hard fan of Carpenter said, “I’ve only watched 5 times.”

Another humorously asked, “When is sabrina claus gonna come down my chimney?”

A third penned, “Watching right now.”

Meanwhile, a fourth expressed, “Waited until Christmas to watch this fantastic. Get this girl on snl full time.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas, was released earlier this month on December 6, 2024. The show features collaborations of several artists including Shania Twain, Tyla, Kali Uchis, and Chappell Roan.

The guests of the show include Cara Delevingne, Quinta Brunson, Nico Hiraga, Kyle Mooney, Sean Astin, Megan Stalter, Jillian Bell, and Owen Thiele.

