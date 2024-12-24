World

US town where not having gun is ‘illegal’

Georgian town local law requires every head of household ‘to maintain a firearm’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
Georgian town local law requires every head of household ‘to maintain a firearm’
Georgian town local law requires every head of household ‘to maintain a firearm’

US, Georgia's small town named Kennesaw has unique gun laws, requiring citizens to have a “firearm.”

According to BBC, Kennesaw in the 1980s made it a law for the residents of the town to have guns and ammunition.

The gun law states, “In order to provide for and protect the safety, security, and general welfare of the city and its inhabitants, every head of household residing in city limits is required to maintain a firearm, together with ammunition."

People with mental and physical disabilities, past felony convictions, and conflicting religious beliefs are exempted from the law.

Residents have mixed opinions about the law. For some people, it is a source of pride, while for others it is a source of embarrassment.

A resident said, “If anything, criminals need to be concerned because if they break into your home, and you're there, they don't know what you got."

Meanwhile, a groundskeeper at the Kennesaw First Baptist Church believes, “It's the attitude behind the guns here in Kennesaw that keeps the gun crimes down, not the guns. It doesn't matter if it's a gun, a fork, a fist, or a high-heeled shoe. We protect ourselves and our neighbours."

Notably, as per Kennesaw Police Department data, no murder cases were reported in 2023. However, there were two gun-involved suicides.

US town where not having gun is ‘illegal’

US town where not having gun is ‘illegal’
Aishwarya Rai marks Oscars Academy milestone amid Abhishek split rumours

Aishwarya Rai marks Oscars Academy milestone amid Abhishek split rumours
Justin Baldoni's lawyer names ‘two extremely powerful people’ behind threats

Justin Baldoni's lawyer names ‘two extremely powerful people’ behind threats
Parker Probe set to make history with closest approach to Sun today

Parker Probe set to make history with closest approach to Sun today
Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns
Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns
Uncover SHOCKING truth about Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Dudley in stunning artwork
Uncover SHOCKING truth about Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Dudley in stunning artwork
Restoration brings Monreale Cathedral's magnificent mosaics back to life
Restoration brings Monreale Cathedral's magnificent mosaics back to life
50,000-year-old mammoth remains unveiled as world’s best-preserved find
50,000-year-old mammoth remains unveiled as world’s best-preserved find
Experts sound alarm over growing threat of water beads for children
Experts sound alarm over growing threat of water beads for children
Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition
Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition
Nissan and Honda to move forward with merger talks
Nissan and Honda to move forward with merger talks
Vietnam's largest city gets its first metro line after 12 years
Vietnam's largest city gets its first metro line after 12 years
New Zealand says no to Cook Islands' bid for its own passport
New Zealand says no to Cook Islands' bid for its own passport
Martin Kratt's wild journey from zoologist to TV star
Martin Kratt's wild journey from zoologist to TV star
Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time
Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time