Prince Andrew dismisses King Charles with shocking new move

Prince Andrew has snubbed King Charles big time!
On Wednesday, December 25, the British King, 76, delivered a heartfelt speech as he addressed the nation in his annual Christmas broadcast in Sandringham, sharing the message of supportiveness, togetherness, and peace.
While, it has already been speculated and reported that the disgraced Duke of York will be spending Christmas apart from the Royal Family along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s latest move caused quite a stir.
The prince was spotted leaving Windsor this afternoon as King Charles geared up to deliver the speech.
In his shocking move, Prince Andrew snubbed His Majesty by not attending the speech and also declined the annual festivities hosted by the King, as he drove away from the Royal Lodge along with Sarah.
This act by the Duke comes after his involvement with a Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, came into highlight.
“The Duke of York followed advice from HMG and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised," stated Prince Andrew’s office in an official statement.
It further added, "The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed. He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security."
Meanwhile, in his annual Christmas broadcast, King Charles appeared in great spirit as he began the festivities.