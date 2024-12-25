Royal

Prince Andrew dismisses King Charles with shocking new move

The Duke of York made a bold move and snubbed his brother, King Charles, on Christmas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Prince Andrew dismisses King Charles with shocking new move
Prince Andrew dismisses King Charles with shocking new move

Prince Andrew has snubbed King Charles big time!

On Wednesday, December 25, the British King, 76, delivered a heartfelt speech as he addressed the nation in his annual Christmas broadcast in Sandringham, sharing the message of supportiveness, togetherness, and peace.

While, it has already been speculated and reported that the disgraced Duke of York will be spending Christmas apart from the Royal Family along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s latest move caused quite a stir.

The prince was spotted leaving Windsor this afternoon as King Charles geared up to deliver the speech.

In his shocking move, Prince Andrew snubbed His Majesty by not attending the speech and also declined the annual festivities hosted by the King, as he drove away from the Royal Lodge along with Sarah.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson photographed today at Windsor. P.C. Chris Eades
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson photographed today at Windsor. P.C. Chris Eades

This act by the Duke comes after his involvement with a Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, came into highlight.

“The Duke of York followed advice from HMG and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised," stated Prince Andrew’s office in an official statement.

It further added, "The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed. He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security." 

Meanwhile, in his annual Christmas broadcast, King Charles appeared in great spirit as he began the festivities.

From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024

From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024
Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil

Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil

Prince Andrew dismisses King Charles with shocking new move

Prince Andrew dismisses King Charles with shocking new move
Sabrina Carpenter drops important reminder on Christmas Day

Sabrina Carpenter drops important reminder on Christmas Day
From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024
From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024
Princess Kate's 'radiant dimpled smile' marks heartfelt Christmas return
Princess Kate's 'radiant dimpled smile' marks heartfelt Christmas return
King Charles makes much anticipated Christmas speech
King Charles makes much anticipated Christmas speech
Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year
Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year
King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast
King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles as he leads Royal family Christmas Walk
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles as he leads Royal family Christmas Walk
Prince William confesses skipping key Christmas tradition
Prince William confesses skipping key Christmas tradition
King Charles follows in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle footsteps
King Charles follows in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle footsteps
Sarah Ferguson sends supportive message to Andrew amid 'lonely' Christmas
Sarah Ferguson sends supportive message to Andrew amid 'lonely' Christmas
King Charles sends delightful Christmas message from Sandringham
King Charles sends delightful Christmas message from Sandringham
Kate Middleton's brother shares heartfelt message of Princess on Christmas
Kate Middleton's brother shares heartfelt message of Princess on Christmas
Prince Leka spreads Christmas cheer with Daughter Geraldine
Prince Leka spreads Christmas cheer with Daughter Geraldine