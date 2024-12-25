Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian skips family's Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason

Khloe Kardashian skips iconic Kardashian Christmas Eve party for the first time

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Khloe Kardashian shares heartbreaking reason for skipping familys Christmas eve party
Khloe Kardashian shares heartbreaking reason for skipping family's Christmas eve party

Khloe Kardashian and her two kids, True and Tatum, have skipped the legendary Kardashian Christmas Eve party for the first time this year.

The legendary Kardashian Christmas Eve party, which has been a family tradition since 1987, has become a glamorous and star-studded event, with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian taking turns hosting in recent years.

However, this year, the reality star and her kids will be giving it a miss due to a heartbreaking reason.

Khloe took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share the reason behind skipping this year eve party.

“Tatum was sick the entire weekend, now my TuTu is sick,' she wrote on Instagram, hours before the event.

Khloe further added, “For the first time in a long, long time, we will miss Christmas Eve. I feel so terrible for my sick littles.”

“No fun, but I pray we are fine for Santa tomorrow!!!” The Kardashians star concluded.

Khloe Kardashian skips familys Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason
please wait while file is uploading on server

The heartbreaking news came after Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian shared that this year’s Christmas Eve party would be a more “low-key” affair compared to previous years.

Khloe Kardashian shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk

Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles as he leads Royal family Christmas Walk

Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles as he leads Royal family Christmas Walk

Prince William confesses skipping key Christmas tradition

Prince William confesses skipping key Christmas tradition
Khloe Kardashian skips family's Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason

Khloe Kardashian skips family's Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason

Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death
Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA
Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day
Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior