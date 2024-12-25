Khloe Kardashian skips family's Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason

Khloe Kardashian and her two kids, True and Tatum, have skipped the legendary Kardashian Christmas Eve party for the first time this year.
The legendary Kardashian Christmas Eve party, which has been a family tradition since 1987, has become a glamorous and star-studded event, with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian taking turns hosting in recent years.
However, this year, the reality star and her kids will be giving it a miss due to a heartbreaking reason.
Khloe took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share the reason behind skipping this year eve party.
“Tatum was sick the entire weekend, now my TuTu is sick,' she wrote on Instagram, hours before the event.
Khloe further added, “For the first time in a long, long time, we will miss Christmas Eve. I feel so terrible for my sick littles.”
“No fun, but I pray we are fine for Santa tomorrow!!!” The Kardashians star concluded.
The heartbreaking news came after Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian shared that this year’s Christmas Eve party would be a more “low-key” affair compared to previous years.
Khloe Kardashian shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.