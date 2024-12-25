Top Christmas songs to play on repeat this festive season

The jingle bells are ringing and there’s no better way to celebrate than grooving to Christmas soundtracks!
With holiday, comes a perfect time to sideline the hectic and burdening routine and enjoy a happy and exhilarating time with family, friends and all the loved ones.
To make your Christmas a whole lot merrier, we have a perfect song list curated to make this festive season a happening one.
Top Christmas Songs:
From Taylor Swift’s childhood nostalgic Christmas Tree Farm to Liam Payne’s flirty track Naughty List, here’s the list of top Christmas soundtracks to get your whole family grooving this holiday season.
1- Christmas Tree Farm – Taylor Swift:
Taylor Swift’s Christmas Tree Farm is a perfect song to capture the essence of Christmas joy.
The song, which was released on November 7, 2019, is cherished by many fans for its energetic music and joyful lyrics, while the video paints a picture-perfect holiday warmth.
2- Oh Santa! (Remix) – Mariah Carey ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson:
Mariah Carey, who dropped a vibrant Christmas song Oh Santa! in 2010, once again came to steal the spotlight with the “remix” version of the song a decade later in 2020.
Released on Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+, the track featured Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson and is blend of pop, R&B, and Christmas cheer. The soundtrack quickly became a hit addition to holiday playlists.
3- Merry Christmas – Ed Sheeran, Elton John:
This heartwarming holiday duet by the iconic music duo Ed Sheeran and Elton John was released on December 3, 2021, and immediately made its place among fans for its lovely and cheerful tone.
Merry Christmas captures the essence of timeless love and togetherness, bringing nostalgia and warmth to the exciting festive season.
4- Naughty List – Liam Payne ft. Dixie D’Amelio:
Sung by the late iconic singer Liam Payne, Naughty List is a cheeky, flirty holiday soundtrack which was released on October 30, 2020.
The song marked a thrilling collab between the late singer and social media star Dixie D’Amelio, with the main focus on a flirtatious and playful vibe. The mischievous soundtrack is a must-have addition to the festive playlists.
5- Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) – Kelly Clarkson:
If you’re someone going through a breakup, this iconic track from Kelly Clarkson is a custom-made for you, catching all the emotions and getting your spirit high again.
Released on September 23, 2021, the sassy breakup song, Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You), is about overcoming the heartbreak and all those painful memories and making a bold comeback. The playful yet empowering lyrics and music of the track makes it a fun addition to the jubilant Christmas.
6- Cozy Little Christmas – Katy Perry:
Katy Perry’s lovely Christmas anthem, Cozy Little Christmas, was first released in November 2018 exclusively on Amazon Music, while the song became available to all in 2019.
The melodious song paints a cozy picture of simple moments of joys and happiness of the holiday season, with the primary focus on the spirit of love and togetherness, bringing the whole family together.
7- Like It’s Christmas – Jonas Brothers:
Want to make Christmas more cheerful and none of the songs set the perfect vibe? Time to tune in to Jonas Brothers’ Like It’s Christmas.
Released on November 8, 2019, this cheerful track is a vocal powerhouse and a blend of modern pop with classic holiday themes. The vibrant, smooth, romantic and heartfelt tone of the song makes it a fan-favorite track for the festive season.