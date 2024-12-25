Nicola Coughlin gets festive on ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special set

Nicola Coughlan is spreading Christmas cheer from Doctor Who set!
The Bridgerton star, the newest companion to join the Whoniverse, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a series of exciting behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Doctor Who Christmas special, titled, Joy to the World.
The Irish actress, who plays Joy Almondo, posted a carousel of photos featuring herself and the cast, including Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the Doctor.
"Christmas, Everywhere, All At Once," she penned in the caption.
In the first photo, Nicola could be seen standing amidst a vintage call booth, wearing red cap with green checked outfits.
The next photos showed the cast having fun on set, while in one Coughlan was seen snapping a selfie with a camera held up to a mirror.
Coughlan further added, "It genuinely was a Joy (pun intended) to join the Whoniverse, thank you to the brilliant @russelltdavies63 for inviting me to travel through time and space, and for the inimitable @ncutigatwa for making this festive companion so welcome."
"JOY TO THE WORLD from 17.10 time on Christmas Day via @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer in the UK, or @DisneyPlus where available," she concluded the caption.
Joy to the World is written by Steven Moffat, who is also known for his work on BBC’s Sherlock.