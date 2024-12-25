Entertainment

Nicola Coughlin gets festive on ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special set

Nicola Coughlin shares behind-the-scenes snap from ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special set

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Nicola Coughlin gets festive of ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special set
Nicola Coughlin gets festive of ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special set

Nicola Coughlan is spreading Christmas cheer from Doctor Who set!

The Bridgerton star, the newest companion to join the Whoniverse, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a series of exciting behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Doctor Who Christmas special, titled, Joy to the World.

The Irish actress, who plays Joy Almondo, posted a carousel of photos featuring herself and the cast, including Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the Doctor.

"Christmas, Everywhere, All At Once," she penned in the caption.

In the first photo, Nicola could be seen standing amidst a vintage call booth, wearing red cap with green checked outfits.

The next photos showed the cast having fun on set, while in one Coughlan was seen snapping a selfie with a camera held up to a mirror.



Coughlan further added, "It genuinely was a Joy (pun intended) to join the Whoniverse, thank you to the brilliant @russelltdavies63 for inviting me to travel through time and space, and for the inimitable @ncutigatwa for making this festive companion so welcome."

"JOY TO THE WORLD from 17.10 time on Christmas Day via @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer in the UK, or @DisneyPlus where available," she concluded the caption.

Joy to the World is written by Steven Moffat, who is also known for his work on BBC’s Sherlock.

Katy Perry reveals her adorable Christmas tradition with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals her adorable Christmas tradition with Orlando Bloom
Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year

Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year
Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey

Justin Bieber shares Christmas carousel after welcoming son Jack with Hailey
King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast

King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast
Kourtney Kardashian pens adorable birthday wish for step-daughter: 'Blessing to my life'
Kourtney Kardashian pens adorable birthday wish for step-daughter: 'Blessing to my life'
Taylor Swift to attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs. Steelers Christmas Day game?
Taylor Swift to attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs. Steelers Christmas Day game?
Khloe Kardashian skips family's Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason
Khloe Kardashian skips family's Christmas eve party for heartbreaking reason
Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death
Ruby Rose reflects on complex relationship with her dad after his death
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Brawadis' top 10 most viewed YouTube videos
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts
Timothée Chalamet surprises Kylie Jenner with 'thoughtful’ Christmas gifts
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus