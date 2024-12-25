Kourtney Kardashian pens adorable birthday wish for step-daughter: 'Blessing to my life'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker sends motherly love to step- daughter on her 19th birthday!
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to pen an adorable wish for Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama's on her big day.
“Happy happy birthday! You are a blessing to my life!" the Lemme founder wrote.
Along with heartwarming note, Kourtney also posted a sweet mirror selfie with Alabama.
A second showed the duo posing for another selfie, with which the reality star penned, “I love you! Tpo many more Bama and Kourt adventures."
Meanwhile, Travis Barker also shared an emotional note to mark daughter’s 19th birthday, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
“Happy 19th Birthday my angel @alabamaluellabarker . I can’t believe I’m saying that. I’m so proud of you and I love watching you grow,” he wrote alongside a sweet carousel of photos featuring a mix of recent and throwback photos of them.
He further added, “Never settle, the stars aren’t too far away. Never give up, never give in. I love you unconditionally. I love you to the moon and back.”
Besides Alabama, Travis Barker is also dad to son Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana, who he also shares with Moakler.
He also shares a son, Rocky with Kourtney Kardashian.