King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast

The British monarch addressed the nation in his annual Christmas broadcast today

  • December 25, 2024

King Charles is speaking in his annual Christmas broadcast!

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Christmas Day, the 76-year-old British monarch addressed the nation and delivered a powerful speech, emphasizing the importance of “supporting and learning from each other.”

In the broadcast, the King stated, “As the famous Christmas carol ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ reminds us our Savior Holy came down to earth from heaven, lived among the poor and mean and lowly and transformed the lives of those he met through God’s redeeming love.”

“That is the heart of the nativity story, and we can hear its beat in the belief of all the great faiths, in the love and mercy of God, in times of joy and of suffering,” Charles continued.

Sharing the message of togetherness and support, the British King stated, “All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical. The degree to which we help one another and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none, is a measure of our civilization as nation.”

He concluded the message stating, “This is what continually impresses me as my family and I meet with and listen to those who dedicate their lives to helping others.”

Meanwhile, Royal Family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate will be celebrating the festive season in Norfolk, Sandringham.

