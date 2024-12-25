Entertainment

Kim Kardashian continues ex Kanye West's Christmas tradition with his pianist

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014 and filed for divorced in 2021 after having four kids

Kim Kardashian is keeping Kanye West’s holiday spirit alive by continuing his beloved Christmas tradition!

According to a source, The Kardashians star has hired Kanye's pianist, Philip Cornish, to wake up their kids on every morning in December, just like he had done in previous years.

The Grammy-winning pianist, who has been working for Ye since 2019, has played festive tunes during the entire month of December at the family’s $60m mansion for years.

So, despite of their divorce, Kim is determined to keep the tradition alive for their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm

“It was all Kanye’s idea to bring him into the house,” the insider told The Sun.

They went on to share, “But even since their divorce Kim has continued the tradition on her own because the kids love it so much and Kim has grown to love it too.”

This is not it, according to reports the reality star paid Philip a hefty sum to continue performing at her home.

“Philip would do it for free and even tells Kim that but he does get paid. Rather than per day, it’s a lump sum - which at this point is now well into the six figures,” they added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who started dating in 2012, tied the knot in 2014. 

However, the estranged couple filed for divorced in 2021 after having four kids together.

