Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake take 'Elf on the Shelf' to new heights with hilarious antics

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have taken their Elf on the Shelf game to next level this holiday season.
Taking to her Instagram on December 25, the 7th Heaven alumna shared a carousel of photos, showcasing her creative and hilarious Elf on the Shelf setups for her sons Silas, and Phineas.
"Naughty ass elf," Biel wrote in her caption.
The photos and Videos featured the toy elf getting into all sorts of trouble, from making a mess in the kitchen to leaving cheeky notes for the kids.
One of the standout setups showed an elf holding a black marker beside framed photos of their kids, with facial hair and hats scribbled all over their portraits.
"You better stay off the naughty list, or I'll paint your faces FOR REAL, just like this," Biel wrote posing as elf.
Not just Biel, Timberlake also got in on the fun, sharing an Instagram Reel of the elf's DJ booth setup.
"Daddy got ahold of the elf…," he wrote in the caption.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel first got together in 2007 and tied the knot in October 2012.
They couple shares two sons, Silas, who was born in 2015, and Phineas, whom they welcome in 2020.