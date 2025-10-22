Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?

Dancing with the Stars has finally returned to the intensified competition after emotional tributes with no eliminations.
On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, guest judge and Wicked film director Jon M. Chu participated in the panel as the contestants performed to songs from the Broadway hit and its highly anticipated forthcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.
Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars?
Singer-songwriter and Pentatonix member Scott Hoying got eliminated after performing on The Wizard and I with partner Rylee Arnold, who scored 28 out of 40.
While criticizing the performance, judges cited issues with transitions, though appreciated the pair’s wonderful energy and enthusiasm.
Following his departure, Hoying told Extra, “I feel really lucky and so sad to go, My husband and I announced our baby on the show — that’s more than I could’ve ever dreamed of.”
For those unversed, the pair recently shared delightful news of expecting their first baby via surrogacy.
During the October 14, 2025, “Dedication Night,” Hoying had performed a touching foxtrot to his song “Parallel,” and dedicated it to his husband, earning emotional praise.
As mentioned earlier, Dancing with the Stars skipped the eliminations last week, with host Julianne Hough explaining, “We couldn’t send anyone home tonight on such a special night.”
Hoying’s exit in Dancing with the Stars comes after Hilaria Baldwin’s surprise elimination during the October 7, 2025, Disney Night, despite her strong, fan-favourite Star Wars-inspired routine.