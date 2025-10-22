Lily Collins brings stylish Rome getaway for new season of 'Emily in Paris' 

Lily Collins leaves Paris behind for the new season of the fans' most favorite television series, Emily in Paris.
On Wednesday, October 22, Netflix turned to its official Instagram handle to share the first exclusive trailer of the drama's season five.
"Hearts will roam farther than ever before. EMILY IN PARIS returns December 18!" an American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service stated in the caption.
In the viral first teaser, the focus is on Lily Collins' character, Emily, and her romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), whom she last met in season four.
The voiceover said, "We start on a beautiful woman. She’s joined by a man. It’s clear they know each other. Unable to keep their hands off each other, eventually sharing a kiss."
After venturing to Rome in season four, season five sees Emily spending more time in Italy, even venturing to Venice, as was previously teased in first-look photos.
In aIn addition to Collins, several A-listers reprise their roles, including Leroy-Beaulieu, Park, Arnold, Driver, and Franceschini. Season five of Emily in Paris stars Lucas Bravo, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.cien Laviscount, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.
Emily in Paris initially premiered on October 2, 2020, while the second, third and fourth seasons were released in 2021, 2022, and 2024.