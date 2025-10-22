Entertainment

Lily Collins brings stylish Rome getaway for new season of 'Emily in Paris'

'Emily in Paris' season 5 is slated to be released on Netflix in December this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Lily Collins brings stylish Rome getaway for new season of 'Emily in Paris' 

Lily Collins leaves Paris behind for the new season of the fans' most favorite television series, Emily in Paris

On Wednesday, October 22, Netflix turned to its official Instagram handle to share the first exclusive trailer of the drama's season five. 

"Hearts will roam farther than ever before. EMILY IN PARIS returns December 18!" an American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service stated in the caption.

In the viral first teaser, the focus is on Lily Collins' character, Emily, and her romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), whom she last met in season four.

The voiceover said, "We start on a beautiful woman. She’s joined by a man. It’s clear they know each other. Unable to keep their hands off each other, eventually sharing a kiss."

After venturing to Rome in season four, season five sees Emily spending more time in Italy, even venturing to Venice, as was previously teased in first-look photos. 

In aIn addition to Collins, several A-listers reprise their roles, including Leroy-Beaulieu, Park, Arnold, Driver, and Franceschini. Season five of Emily in Paris stars Lucas Bravo, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.cien Laviscount, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

Emily in Paris initially premiered on October 2, 2020, while the second, third and fourth seasons were released in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

George Strait to replace Bad Bunny at an upcoming 2026 Super Bowl

George Strait to replace Bad Bunny at an upcoming 2026 Super Bowl
The halftime Super Bowl ceremony will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in February next year

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?
Dancing with the Stars skipped the eliminations last week, with host Julianne Hough explaining, 'We couldn’t send anyone home tonight'

North West morphs into father Kanye West? Fans react to shocking new style

North West morphs into father Kanye West? Fans react to shocking new style
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2022 after spending a decade together

Dakota Johnson drops epic response about her skin-baring red carpet looks

Dakota Johnson drops epic response about her skin-baring red carpet looks
The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' starlet opened up about her daring style choice

‘Stranger Things’ stars involved in major clash ahead of Season 5 release

‘Stranger Things’ stars involved in major clash ahead of Season 5 release
Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard starrer ‘Stranger Things’ is set to release Season 5 on November 26, 2025

Ed Sheeran’s fans rejoice as he announces Latin America dates for Loop Tour

Ed Sheeran’s fans rejoice as he announces Latin America dates for Loop Tour
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker sparks fan frenzy by announcing exciting concerts in the Latin American countries for his upcoming tour

‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown shares new insights as season 5 release nears

‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown shares new insights as season 5 release nears
Millie Bobby Brown revealed how she felt filming one of the most shocking moments of ‘Stranger Things’

McKenna Grace looks breathtaking in Hollywood glam at ‘Regretting You’ premiere

McKenna Grace looks breathtaking in Hollywood glam at ‘Regretting You’ premiere
The ‘Gifted’ actress exudes ethereal glam at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Regretting You’

Chris Brown ex-writer Kevin McCall cries over hardship amid his feud

Chris Brown ex-writer Kevin McCall cries over hardship amid his feud
Kevin McCall revealed that his Chris Brown's credits no longer bring in money

Kourtney Kardashian posts rare snaps in sweet tribute to Kim’s 45th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian posts rare snaps in sweet tribute to Kim’s 45th birthday
Kim Kardashian received love from her sisters Khloé and Kourtney on her milestone 45th birthday

Allison Williams’ bold red carpet move with Alexander Dreymon sparks buzz

Allison Williams’ bold red carpet move with Alexander Dreymon sparks buzz
Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon’s sizzling move brings heat to ‘Regretting You’ premiere

Khloé Kardashian posts loving tribute to mark ‘spectacular sister’ Kim’s 45th

Khloé Kardashian posts loving tribute to mark ‘spectacular sister’ Kim’s 45th
Khloé Kardashian gushes over sister Kim Kardashian as she rings in her 45th birthday with swoon-worthy post