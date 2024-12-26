Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives not to Travis Kelce's Christmas touchdown for Chiefs

Taylor Swift's NFL star boyfriend made a record during Kansas City Chiefs game

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024


Taylor Swift has responded to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s new achievement.

The NFL star made the Kansas City Chiefs record for the most receiving touchdowns in a career.

Taylor gave a subtle nod by liking two Instagram posts congratulating her boyfriend. The pop icon liked one post from the Chiefs account and the other one from New Heights, a podcast hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce.

However, the 14-times Grammy winner did not attend the game due to “security” issues.

A source told Page Six, “If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Recently, the Cruel Summer crooner celebrated her birthday with beau and other friends, in Eras Tour theme birthday party.

Taylor and Travis started dating at the very beginning of September 2023. The romantic couple made their relationship public in October 2023.

For those unversed, Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs vs. Steelers game is scheduled on December 25, 2024.

