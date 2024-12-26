Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy

Hania Amir slammed all speculation surrounding her latest fan meetup.
The Anna actress had a meet-and-greet with fans in Dallas,US, which abruptly came to an end, leaving the crowd confused and frustrated.
Shortly after the sudden conclusion of the event, Hania turned to her Instagram story to explained the reason behind her unexpected exist.
She began her statement with admiring her fans and thanking them for always showing up and being supportive.
The Ishqiya actress then revealed how one of the organisers misbehaved with her female manager.
“Then we decided to start with the photos with the fans backstage, at this point he came running after us, calling us names. Telling us to get out, called off the security protocols, and verbally assaulted us even more (people had to hold him back)”, Hania added.
She continued how no position gives right to anyone to disrespect someone else.
“Just because us women are in male dominated fields, gives you no right to assume that you can get away with almost anything and that we will not take a stand for ourselves", she noted.
Addressing media houses, the Mere Humsafar actress also expressed her disappointment, sharing how there should be an amount of journalist’s integrity and they should not point finger on a female artist without knowing the actual cause behind her actions.
She concluded her statement with apologising to her fans who were present at the venue, “And I dearly love every single one of you. I am sorry things had to end this way.”
Many Pakistani artists including Maya Ali, Yashma Gill, Nabeel Qureshi, Hira Khan and Ukhano showed their support for Hania Amir by re-sharing her story, captioning it with uplifting messages.