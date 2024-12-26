Trending

Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actress Hania Amir is in U.S along with her co-stars for fans meet up

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy

Hania Amir slammed all speculation surrounding her latest fan meetup.

The Anna actress had a meet-and-greet with fans in Dallas,US, which abruptly came to an end, leaving the crowd confused and frustrated.

Shortly after the sudden conclusion of the event, Hania turned to her Instagram story to explained the reason behind her unexpected exist.

She began her statement with admiring her fans and thanking them for always showing up and being supportive.

The Ishqiya actress then revealed how one of the organisers misbehaved with her female manager.

“Then we decided to start with the photos with the fans backstage, at this point he came running after us, calling us names. Telling us to get out, called off the security protocols, and verbally assaulted us even more (people had to hold him back)”, Hania added.

Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy

She continued how no position gives right to anyone to disrespect someone else.

“Just because us women are in male dominated fields, gives you no right to assume that you can get away with almost anything and that we will not take a stand for ourselves", she noted.

Addressing media houses, the Mere Humsafar actress also expressed her disappointment, sharing how there should be an amount of journalist’s integrity and they should not point finger on a female artist without knowing the actual cause behind her actions.

She concluded her statement with apologising to her fans who were present at the venue, “And I dearly love every single one of you. I am sorry things had to end this way.”

Many Pakistani artists including Maya Ali, Yashma Gill, Nabeel Qureshi, Hira Khan and Ukhano showed their support for Hania Amir by re-sharing her story, captioning it with uplifting messages.

Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte

Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte
French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch

French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire

Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles
Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama
Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama
Ananya Panday makes surprising confession about new milestone
Ananya Panday makes surprising confession about new milestone
Hania Aamir slays 'APT' dance challenge with glamorous GRWM twist
Hania Aamir slays 'APT' dance challenge with glamorous GRWM twist
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on allegations of misbehaving with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on allegations of misbehaving with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Mahira Khan, Adeel join Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding dance practise
Mahira Khan, Adeel join Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding dance practise
Aishwarya Rai marks Oscars Academy milestone amid Abhishek split rumours
Aishwarya Rai marks Oscars Academy milestone amid Abhishek split rumours
Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her ‘24 hours’ in Lahore
Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her ‘24 hours’ in Lahore
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reveals daughter Dua's face at private event
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reveals daughter Dua's face at private event