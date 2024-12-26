Entertainment

Britney Spears shares Christmas joy with son Jayden in emotional reunion

The American singer, Britney Spears reunited with son Jayden on Christmas after two years

  December 26, 2024
Britney Spears shares Christmas joy with son Jayden in emotional reunion
Britney Spears shares Christmas joy with son Jayden in emotional reunion 

Britney Spears had the “Best Christmas” with son Jayden, with whom she shares a complex history. 

The Womanizer singer turned to Instagram to post a video where she reunites with her youngest son for the Christmas.

Britney shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline named Sean,19, and Jayden,18.

Both her teens moved to Hawaii with their father, and were not planning to see their mother for a long time according to Kevin, Daily Mail reported.

Now after years, the Toxic singer is set to rekindle her relationship with the children.

In the shared video, she can be seen showing affection towards Jayden, the post includes different clips of Christmas day stitched together.

They can be seen standing side-by-side, while Britney gives Jayden a kiss on his head.

pc: instagram/britneyspears
pc: instagram/britneyspears

The reel also showcased a moment, where the mother-son duo was sitting by a fireplace and the 18-year-old offered a small “hello” before both wished the fans “Merry Christmas”.

Britney called this year's Christmas the “Best Christmas of my life!!!” in the caption of the shared video.

She added, “I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”

It is pertinent to notice that her oldest, Sean did not appear in the video.

For the unversed, Britney Spears had a third marriage with Iranian American model Sam Asghari on June 2022, which both the sons chose not to attend.

However, her marriage to Asghari lasted only for a year.

