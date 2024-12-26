Kate Middleton makes candid confession about ‘losing’ royal family

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
Kate Middleton has made a candid confession about losing royal family during eventful day of Christmas.

On December 25, the Princess of Wales attended the traditional service at St Mary Magdalene Church along with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, her kids and other senior royals.

As per GB news, during the a conversation with a royal supporter at Sandringham, she noted her children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6— and the Prince of Wales had moved away.

Kate told a well-wisher, "I seem to have lost my family," as her family stood patiently nearby.

In viral pictures from that day, George, Charlotte and Louis were spotted having a small chat with their mother as she was interacting with the public.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie did not attend the key event.

Other key royals in attendance included Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall with their children, and a pregnant Princess Beatrice, who walked with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

After the church service, Charles and Camilla hosted a traditional turkey lunch at Sandringham House.

