Brawadis: From aspiring NBA analyst to YouTube sensation

Brandon Awadis, better known as Brawadis, has became a YouTube celebrity after positing NBA related content.
The young influencer is a supporter of the Phoenix Suns, and became the Team Manager for the Phoenix Suns at VAVEL in no time.
During college days, he studied journalism with an emphasis in media studies.
Last month, he posted a touching message for his brother brother FaZe Rug for achieving a remarkable milestone.
Brawadis penned, “An appreciation post for my brother Brian aka FaZe Rug. This dude is the hardest worker you’ll ever meet. Hands down. Never took no shortcuts in life. Never had no handouts in life. No drama. Just straight grinded his butt off his whole entire career to get where he’s at today.”
He added, “I see how much time/effort Brian puts into his YouTube videos day in & day out, and let me put it this way, however hard you guys THINK my brother works, multiply that by 1 million, and that’s your real answer.”
For those unversed, FaZe has earned over 27 million followers on YouTube.