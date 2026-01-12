Owen Cooper opens up about meeting idol Leonardo DiCaprio at Golden Globes 

From taking Golden Globes trophy to meeting his real-life idol, Owen Cooper is winning at life!
The 16-year-old British star became youngest Golden Globes Supporting Actor for his remarkable appearance in the psychological thriller series, Adolescence, on Sunday, January 11.
During the star-studded event, he won two biggest opportunities of his life, one he lifted the trophy on stage at tender age and another one was to met his ideal actor, Leonardo DiCaprio.
While speaking with Entertainment Time, Owen details his true feelings after meeting the Titanic alum for the first time in his life.
He was asked to share the moment, to which he replied, "I was waiting on Stephen, cause Stephen promised me that he’d bring me over to him. I have just won a Golden Globe."
"I just did not want to wait any longer. So I just took my opportunity. I went to him and," the Film Club actor noted.
Owen Cooper has continued his record-breaking award ceremony sweep after picking up a Golden Globe awards.
The 16-year-old actor, from Orford, has been making waves in the entertainment world after he soared to fame as Jamie Miller in Netflix’s smash hit series Adolescence.
Notably, the Netflix crime drama Adolescence premiered in 2025, specifically on March 13, 2025, to critical acclaim for its unique real-time, single-shot filming style and exploration of teenage issues like social media and cyberbullying.