Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, shared a touching message on Christmas 2024 with a heartfelt video

  • December 26, 2024

Princess Kate is spreading the message of “love, kindness, and forgiveness”!

On Thursday, December 26, the Princess of Wales turned to the official joint YouTube channel of hers and Prince William and shared a delightful video that offered heartwarming peeks into this year’s jubilant Together at Christmas carol service.

Along with the heartfelt video was a sentimental message recorded by the princess in which she shared touching words with all the fans.

“Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. It is the time for presents, tinsel, mince pies, but it’s also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all,” said Kate in the video.

Sharing a heartfelt message, she continued, “It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find a space to live our lives with an open heart with love, kindness, and forgiveness, so much of what Christmas spirit is all about.”

Addressing the people of the U.K., Kate stated, “Across the United Kingdom, there are so many inspiring people embracing those in need. This carol service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you and a reminder that on Christmas and throughout the year we much all shine for each other because in times of joy and sadness we are all each other’s light.”

“I wish you and your loved ones a very merry Christmas,” wished the future queen while concluding the heartwarming video.

Moreover, just a day before on December 25, Princess Kate attended the traditional service at St. Mary Magdalene Church along with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, her kids and other senior royals.

