Jennifer Love Hewitt shuts down age-shaming critics with bold statement

Jennifer Love Hewitt is taking a stand for herself!
The 45-year-old Criminal Minds actress, who has been entertaining her fans for decades, recently opened up about facing age-shaming and negative criticism from public.
While speaking to Fox News Digital, the 9-1-1 actress slammed the trolls who spoke harshly against her and scrutinized the actress for the way she looks as the Ghost Whisperer actress grew up in the entertainment industry.
"Age is age. I think women really come into this… acceptance of themselves and comfortability in their 40s that is beautiful,” she stated.
Hewitt continued, "The times that it's hard for me though… I feel like fans pick… this age that they love that they think represents you, and you're never supposed to grow beyond that.”
Although the actress confessed being in love the way her looks and features have transformed over the years, she also opened up and revealed that most fans idolized her when The Tuxedo starlet was in her 20s.
"It's hard because I think as humans, we want to evolve … we want to have lines on our faces, and you know our boobs be lower from breast-feeding our children, or you know our butt's bigger," she said with a laugh.
She also added, "Whatever it is, you just want to have the freedom to be whoever you are at that age. And it's hurtful sometimes when people reject you as you are verbally on Instagram or the internet because they're having a hard time adjusting to it."
On the work front, Jennifer Love Hewitt is currently being starred in TV show 9-1-1, while the third installment of her 1997 hit film I Know What You Did Last Summer is slated to release next year on July 18.