Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ actor, dies at age 16

Hudson Meek is no more!
The late actor who was known for his outstanding performance in 2017’s action film Baby Driver, passed away over the weekend on December 21, 2024 at the age of 16.
Meek’s cause of death is reported to be fall from a moving vehicle in Alabama, stated the officials. Due to the fall, the actor suffered blunt force injuries after which he was rushed to a hospital for treatment on Thursday, December 19.
Just two days after being admitted at the hospital in a critical condition, Hudson Meek breathed his last on Saturday, December 21, told Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office to NBC.
They also stated that an investigation is being carried out to learn the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death.
On Meek’s Instagram handle was a post shared that read, “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”
It continued, “Specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson’s Life to be held on December 28, as well as how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson’s memory at Vestavia Hills High School in lieu of flowers, will follow.”
The post concluded stating, “Please pray for Hudson’s family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss.”
Hudson Meek’s movies include Baby Driver (2017), Found (2023) and The School Duel (2024).