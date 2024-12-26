Entertainment

Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ actor, dies at age 16

'The School Duel’ star, Hudson Meek, passed away over the weekend on December 21, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ actor, dies at age 16
Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ actor, dies at age 16

Hudson Meek is no more!

The late actor who was known for his outstanding performance in 2017’s action film Baby Driver, passed away over the weekend on December 21, 2024 at the age of 16.

Meek’s cause of death is reported to be fall from a moving vehicle in Alabama, stated the officials. Due to the fall, the actor suffered blunt force injuries after which he was rushed to a hospital for treatment on Thursday, December 19.

Just two days after being admitted at the hospital in a critical condition, Hudson Meek breathed his last on Saturday, December 21, told Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office to NBC.

They also stated that an investigation is being carried out to learn the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death.

On Meek’s Instagram handle was a post shared that read, “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

It continued, “Specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson’s Life to be held on December 28, as well as how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson’s memory at Vestavia Hills High School in lieu of flowers, will follow.”

The post concluded stating, “Please pray for Hudson’s family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss.”

Hudson Meek’s movies include Baby Driver (2017), Found (2023) and The School Duel (2024).

India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce
King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech

King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech
China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns

China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns
Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce
‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?
‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?
Jennifer Love Hewitt shuts down age-shaming critics with bold statement
Jennifer Love Hewitt shuts down age-shaming critics with bold statement
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti make Christmas a romantic affair: SEE
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti make Christmas a romantic affair: SEE
Brawadis: From aspiring NBA analyst to YouTube sensation
Brawadis: From aspiring NBA analyst to YouTube sensation
Reese Witherspoon drops beautiful family snaps on Christmas Day
Reese Witherspoon drops beautiful family snaps on Christmas Day
Britney Spears shares Christmas joy with son Jayden in emotional reunion
Britney Spears shares Christmas joy with son Jayden in emotional reunion
Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire
Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire
Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce's Christmas touchdown for Chiefs
Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce's Christmas touchdown for Chiefs
Beyoncé surprises fans with 'Cowboy Carter' at NFL halftime show
Beyoncé surprises fans with 'Cowboy Carter' at NFL halftime show
Sabrina Carpenter drops important reminder on Christmas Day
Sabrina Carpenter drops important reminder on Christmas Day
Emma Slater pens heartfelt note for twin sister Kelly Slater on birthday
Emma Slater pens heartfelt note for twin sister Kelly Slater on birthday