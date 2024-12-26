King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech

King Charles notably avoided Prince Harry and Prince Andrew from his annual Christmas Day speech, marking a clear shift in royal messaging.
In a pre-recorded address from the Fitzrovia Chapel of the former Middlesex Hospital in London, the 76-year-old monarch highlighted his pride in communities’ responses to national challenges and paid tribute to medical professionals who supported both him and the Princess of Wales during their battles with cancer.
While the speech included mentions of Prince William and other members of the Royal Family, there was no acknowledgment of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, or Prince Andrew.
Royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop noted the omission reflects a deliberate decision by the King.
Speaking to The Mirror, she said, "By leaving out Harry and Andrew, the King has sent a strong signal of his focus on family strengths rather than its controversies, aligning with his vision to unify the nation during challenging times."
The absence of the two princes continues a trend established by the late Queen Elizabeth, who notably excluded them from her 2019 Christmas message amid personal and public scrutiny.
King Charles’s departure from tradition underscores his intent to steer the monarchy in a direction he believes best serves its future.