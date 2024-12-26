King Carl, Queen Silvia make sentimental move after celebrating Christmas

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are making a heartfelt move!
In a latest update shared by the official handle of the Royal Family of Sweden on Thursday, December 26, it was reported that the Swedish King and Queen, in a sentimental move, conducted a national memorial service to mark the 20th anniversary of the Southeast Asian tsunami disaster.
The caption, written in Swedish, translates, “In memory of the tsunami victims. At the initiative of The King and Queen, a national memorial service was held today in Uppsala Cathedral on the 20th anniversary of the tsunami disaster in Southeast Asia.”
Alongside the caption was a photo shared in the post that featured the Swedish King lighting a candle in the Uppsala Cathedral with the Queen standing by his side.
20 years back from now on December 26, 2004, a 9.1 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Aceh province coast that triggered a tsunami in 13 countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and India.
The tsunami, named Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, resulted in the death of about 230,000 people and caused immense destruction in the South and Southeast Asia.
Notably, on Christmas Day, King Carl delivered a Christmas speech in which he shared message of “hope and joy.”