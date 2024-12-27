Jay-Z faces setback in rape lawsuit after Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show

Jay-Z has faced a major setback in rape lawsuit, filed against him and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, after Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas halftime show.
On Thursday, a New York judge Analisa Torres has overruled the motion filed by American rapper’s lawyer, Alex Spiro.
On December 16, Jay-Z got involved in a rape lawsuit along with Sean.
The woman, who filed the lawsuit under the name Jane Doe, accused Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping her at an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was 13-year old.
Analisa slammed Alex for attempting to "fast-track" the judicial process.
She said, "Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client.”
The judge continued, "The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it."
In court papers, the alleged victim revealed that she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement when she got to the after-party residence.
Jay-Z has denied all the accusations as of now.
Moreover, Queen Bay performed the NFL halftime show in Houston on December 25, 2024.