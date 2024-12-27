Entertainment

Jay-Z faces setback in rape lawsuit after Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show

Jay-Z has been accused of raping a teenager with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in December 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Jay-Z faces setback in rape lawsuit after Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show
Jay-Z faces setback in rape lawsuit after Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show

Jay-Z has faced a major setback in rape lawsuit, filed against him and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, after Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas halftime show.

On Thursday, a New York judge Analisa Torres has overruled the motion filed by American rapper’s lawyer, Alex Spiro.

On December 16, Jay-Z got involved in a rape lawsuit along with Sean.

The woman, who filed the lawsuit under the name Jane Doe, accused Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping her at an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was 13-year old.

Analisa slammed Alex for attempting to "fast-track" the judicial process.

She said, "Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client.”

The judge continued, "The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it."

In court papers, the alleged victim revealed that she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement when she got to the after-party residence.

Jay-Z has denied all the accusations as of now.

Moreover, Queen Bay performed the NFL halftime show in Houston on December 25, 2024.

Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours

Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun

Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle

Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle
Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance

Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance
Dua Lipa gets engaged to beau Callum Turner after romantic Christmas proposal
Dua Lipa gets engaged to beau Callum Turner after romantic Christmas proposal
Taylor Swift takes huge decision for Travis Kelce after Eras Tour
Taylor Swift takes huge decision for Travis Kelce after Eras Tour
Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours
Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours
Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle
Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle
Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce
Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ actor, dies at age 16
Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ actor, dies at age 16
‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?
‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?
Jennifer Love Hewitt shuts down age-shaming critics with bold statement
Jennifer Love Hewitt shuts down age-shaming critics with bold statement
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti make Christmas a romantic affair: SEE
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti make Christmas a romantic affair: SEE
Brawadis: From aspiring NBA analyst to YouTube sensation
Brawadis: From aspiring NBA analyst to YouTube sensation
Reese Witherspoon drops beautiful family snaps on Christmas Day
Reese Witherspoon drops beautiful family snaps on Christmas Day
Britney Spears shares Christmas joy with son Jayden in emotional reunion
Britney Spears shares Christmas joy with son Jayden in emotional reunion