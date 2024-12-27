Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun

Sheheryar Munawar has given a serotonin boost to his fans by posting “special” moments from Mayoun with Maheen Siddiqui.
On Thursday night, the Ho Mann Jahaan actor shared adorable photos from his big day on Instagram.
Sheheryar captioned the post, “Mayoun…Thank you, Sadia Khala, Rabia Khala, and Marvi, for making this day unforgettable. I’m so lucky to have you all in my life. Love you always @marviimemon.”
The groom-to-be wore a blue kurta with enchanting garlands.
“@umarsayeedcoutureofficial Sheheryar’s Kurta felt so personal and special—thank you for adding that extra touch of love! Wearing her love on my Mayoun. Though she’s gone, her warmth remains, always with me. Love you Nani. my girls @takesbytwo @javedanwarstudio @hamdankhanofficial,” he penned.
A fan commented under the post, “Many many many congratulations (heart emoji) sooo happy for your big day.”
Another wished, “Mashaallah. May god bless you both with lots and lots of happiness.”
Maheen became the star of the night with her simple yet elegant yellow shalwar kameez.
Her hair were parted from the middle in lose curls and she finished the adorable look with gajray.
Notably, the romantic couple has not revealed the date of wedding yet.