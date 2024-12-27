Trending

Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun

Sheheryar Munawar soon to tie the knot with love of his life Maheen Siddiqui

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Sheheryar Munawar posts special photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun

Sheheryar Munawar has given a serotonin boost to his fans by posting “special” moments from Mayoun with Maheen Siddiqui.

On Thursday night, the Ho Mann Jahaan actor shared adorable photos from his big day on Instagram.

Sheheryar captioned the post, “Mayoun…Thank you, Sadia Khala, Rabia Khala, and Marvi, for making this day unforgettable. I’m so lucky to have you all in my life. Love you always @marviimemon.”

The groom-to-be wore a blue kurta with enchanting garlands.


“@umarsayeedcoutureofficial Sheheryar’s Kurta felt so personal and special—thank you for adding that extra touch of love! Wearing her love on my Mayoun. Though she’s gone, her warmth remains, always with me. Love you Nani. my girls @takesbytwo @javedanwarstudio @hamdankhanofficial,” he penned.

A fan commented under the post, “Many many many congratulations (heart emoji) sooo happy for your big day.”

Another wished, “Mashaallah. May god bless you both with lots and lots of happiness.”

Maheen became the star of the night with her simple yet elegant yellow shalwar kameez.

Her hair were parted from the middle in lose curls and she finished the adorable look with gajray.

Notably, the romantic couple has not revealed the date of wedding yet. 

Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours

Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun

Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle

Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle
Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance

Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS
Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com
Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles
Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama
Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama
Ananya Panday makes surprising confession about new milestone
Ananya Panday makes surprising confession about new milestone
Hania Aamir slays 'APT' dance challenge with glamorous GRWM twist
Hania Aamir slays 'APT' dance challenge with glamorous GRWM twist
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on allegations of misbehaving with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on allegations of misbehaving with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani