Entertainment

Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours

Selena Gomez features fiancé Benny Blanco in video message after Justin Bieber, Hailey second pregnancy rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024


Selena Gomez has posted a cryptic video after rumours about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy plans started circulating.

On Thursday night, the Rare Beauty founder reposted a clip from fiancé Benny Blanco on her Instagram account.

In the shared video, the lovebirds can be seen embracing each other in arms while singing a song.

Selena also flaunted her $1 million engagement ring in the same footage.

The Only Murders in the Building star’s video message came after a source disclosed Justin and Hailey’s plan for another kid to Page Six.

“Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom. When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want,” the insider shared.

The tipster added, “they have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at.”

Justin welcomed his first child, Jack Blues Biebe, with Hailey on August 23, 2024.

The new parents reportedly have no plans to welcome another kid right after Jack.

Notably, Selena got engaged to Benny on December 11, 2024.

