Taylor Swift hit with brutal backlash after Grammy Awards 2025

The Eras Tour hitmaker, Taylor Swift, appeared as a presenter at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards 2025

  • February 03, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles fans have got “bad blood” against Taylor Swift!

After the Cruel Summer hitmaker turned heads with her dazzling appearance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, it was reported that the American singer and songwriter is receiving huge backlash.

On Monday, February 3, Page Six reported that the Blank Space crooner has become a subject of target by the fans of Philadelphia Eagles, whose Super Bowl game is fixed against Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Dov Kleiman, a sports writer, shared a snap of a T-shirt that read, “F—k Taylor Swift” with the Philadelphian team’s Eagle logo taking the place of C, Y, and W in each of the words.

Alongside the photo, Kleiman criticized the act writing, “Awful: #Eagles fans have made shirts to give out cursing out Taylor Swift for the Super Bowl: ‘F**k Taylor Swift’ There’s no place for this in sports.”

P.C. Tee One Rockin / Page Six
P.C. Tee One Rockin / Page Six

As the post attracted attention, it left the social media users divided with some speaking against the act while other criticizing Swift further.

“Seriously. People can really be garbage,” wrote one in the singer’s defense.

Another added, “I mean what does this even mean? Why does this make sense or help your game/team?”

Meanwhile, a social media user favored the act and penned, “Nothing wrong with this. Freedom of speech,”

“Looks fine to me, where could one purchase this? Asking for a friend,” a second wrote.

“It’s a T-shirt. Build a bridge and get over it,” commented a third.

Moreover, Taylor Swift failed to win any of the Grammys despite being nominated for six awards.

