King Felipe steps out to mark major milestone event

The King of Spain Felipe attends special inaugural event in new public outing

  February 03, 2025
King Felipe made public appearance to mark a special inaugural event.

On February 3, the King of Spain visited the Hospitalet de Llobregat for the inaugural act of the Tourdel Talento 2025.

During the same outing, the monarch also visited the facilities of the Ithaca Educational Association to learn about its training and social action projects aimed at children and young people.

Taking to Instagram, he posted pictures from the official account and captioned it, “There, he had the opportunity to talk with Ángel, Ariadna, Lucía and Ángeles, four beneficiaries of the project ‘Inserjove’, and with program participants ‘Generation Purpose’.”


“He also held a meeting at the fairgrounds ‘La Farga’ with students from the Larrodé School in Catarroja and the University of Valencia, who are part of the 'Intervention Plan' of the Princess of Girona Foundation in the Valencian Community after the DANA floods.” the caption of the post further read.

Felipe also met students from the Larrodé de Catarroja School and the University of Valencia, who are part of the Intervention Plan of the Princess of Girona Foundation.

The Spanish royal family account shared a short clip from the new outing.

