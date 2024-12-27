Royal

Kate Middleton's secret admirer spills on 'unforgettable' encounter with Princess

  Web Desk
  
  • December 27, 2024
When it comes to winning hearts, Princess Kate knows it all!

The Princes of Wales blessed one of her secret admirers with an "unforgettable" experience this Christmas.

During her church walkabout in Sandringham alongside other members of the Royal Family, Kate was warmly greeted by a surprise guest, who was eagerly waiting for the future queen among the crowd outside St Mary Magdalene Church, Norfolk.

Louis Beauchamp, a teacher from Paris, who came to Sandringham especially to see Kate again, met Catherine for the first time in 2023 ahead of King Charles’coronation.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Beauchamp expressed his feelings on meeting Kate.

“I had an unforgettable interaction with Catherine," Beauchamp told the outlet, recalling his first interaction with the mum-of-three.

He went on to share, "She told me she was trying to get her kids to speak more French and urged me to keep up the hard work with my students."

“Unfortunately, when she announced she was suffering from cancer, I knew we would not be seeing her in public for a very long time,” he noted.

As per Beauchamp, “Sandringham was the best opportunity for me. So, I booked a trip and went there to show I was still there to support her and always will.”

The French teacher also gifted Kate a scarf crafted in Morocco, along with a heartfelt note expressing how "she has positively influenced my life over the years." 

To which Kate warmly expressed her gratitude as he revealed, “She thanked me very much and said it was wonderful and so kind of me to have come again,” 

“She was as genuine and close to people as I remembered. She seemed so happy to be with us again. You could tell she was truly touched," he gushed.

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with a type of cancer in January this year and after nine month long preventive chemotherapy she beat cancer in September.

