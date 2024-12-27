King Charles makes emotional decision after Prince Harry, Meghan snub

King Charles had taken a surprising step after getting snubbed by younger on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Christmas.
The royal couple stepped down from their senior royals position in January 2020, and settled in U.S.
After leaving the Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan spend Christmas in the states with their kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet Lili Diana.
The British monarch was seemingly upset by their decision, hence, he has not featured family photos on display in Christmas message for the third time.
Royal commentator Jennie Bond told Mirror, "Harry and Meghan have chosen a life separate from the rest of the Royal Family,” adding, “However neither of his two previous Christmas messages have featured any photos either. So I don't think anything can be made of this.”
She added, "As time goes by, I think Harry becomes more and more set on making a happy, settled life in California with his wife and children. It may be that he and the King exchanged some form of message at Christmas time, we simply don't know and it is right that it should remain private.”
The royal expert suggested that Charles might have texted Harry and Meghan in private.