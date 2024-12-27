Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family

Royal Family seemed to have acknowledged Princess Beatrice's position in the Royal Family as they make a thoughtful move for her.
The pregnant daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who joined the Royal Family at Sandringham in a last minute decision after doctor's advice against travelling appeared as a prominent figure of the firm during two instances.
As per a royal author, Beatrice was given a special position during Royal Family's walk towards St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, lead by King Charles and Queen Camilla, followed by Kate Middleton and Prince William.
While third in line were Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
As Beatrice walked directly behind Kate Middleton and Prince William, she subtly hinted at her prominent within the Royal line of succession.
In his new opinion for the Daily Mail, the royal biographer Robert Hardman noted, "Once again, the Dukes of York and Sussex were nowhere to be seen, though Prince Andrew will have been delighted to see the prominence given to his elder daughter, Princess Beatrice, yesterday at Sandringham."
Highlighted the subtle message of the royal family in the procession order, he added, "She and her husband were next in line to the Waleses on the way out of church, a subtle reminder that she remains in the top 10 in the royal line of succession."
It is pertinent to note, other members of the York family, including parents Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie were notably absent from the festivities.
Prince Andrew pulled himself out of Royal Family's Christmas events after ex-wife Sarah Ferguson convinced the duke to withdraw from his Royal life amid growing pressure or staying out of public sight during ongoing Chinese spy controversy.
The younger brother of King Charles once again found himself embroiled in a scandal after his ties with an alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo have come to public attention earlier this month.