'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show

  • December 27, 2024
Mike Schur won Emmys for his writing on both Saturday Night Live and The Office. 

The legendary writer's two iconic shows collided in May 2008 when The Office star Steve Carell hosted SNL and participated in a viral digital short titled The Japanese Office.

Now, after a long time, Mike admitted that the parody version of the workplace sitcom left him a "bit rankled."

"It didn't scratch the itch of reflecting [The Office] in the way that I was hoping the show would be reflected somehow," Mike said during his appearance at The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast.

He went on to express, “I worked at SNL, but you still feel like SNL at some point at some level is an arbiter of what matters in the culture. And when [Carell] did 'The Japanese Office,' I remember being a little bit rankled.

Mike further said that the parody, “didn't feel right to me in some way.”

"It's like, 'They stole the show from me, but I stole it from the Japanese version,' but then all the actors in the Japanese version are white people. It sort of didn't track to me somehow,” he added.

The Japanese Office has earned 17 million views on YouTube since its release.

