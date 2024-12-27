Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal

Dua Lipa is all smiles as she flaunts a stunning diamond ring after boyfriend Callum Turner reportedly got down on one knee for a romantic Christmas proposal..
As per Dailymail, the Levitating singer beamed with joy as she showcased her sparkler ring in her latest Instagram post.
In a shared photo, Dua donned an oversized Aviator jacket and got into the festive spirit with a pair of reindeer antlers on her head.
She wore a ring on her wedding finger, appearing to be a pear shaped diamond adorned on a chic gold band.
On a series of pictures she noted a caption, “Home for the holidays, sending you all so much love.”
Notably, the source told The Sun, “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier.”
They added, “Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”
The source went on to say, “Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It's been an amazing Christmas for them.”
To note, Dua and Callum ignited the romance rumors earlier this year in January when they both attended a Masters Of The Air afterparty in London.