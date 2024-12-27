Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’

Kraven the Hunter has followed Madame Web’s footsteps at the box office!
The CEO of Sony Pictures, Tony Vinciquerra, has finally broken his silence over the embarrassing failure of Dakota Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s superhero films at the box office.
During his interview with the Los Angeles Times, which was published on Thursday, December 26, the Sony executive slammed the media for creating a false narrative around the film’s release that resulted in the “under-performance.”
"Madame Web underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it. For some reason, the press decided that they didn't want us making these films out of Kraven (the Hunter) and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them,” said Vinciquerra.
It is worth noting that Vinciquerra will be stepping down from his position in January 2025 and Kraven the Hunter marked the last released film during his tenure.
He continued, “Unfortunately, (Kraven the Hunter) that we launched last weekend, and my last film launch, is probably the worst launch we had in the 7 1/2 years so that didn’t work out very well.”
The executive added that despite being a good movie, he is unable to understand why Kraven the Hunter failed to make an impression on the audience.
Tony Vinciquerra also stressed that the whole Spider-Man franchise needs an overhaul at Sony to move away from the negative attention it’s getting.
“I do think we need to rethink it, just because it’s snake-bitten. If we put another one out, it’s going to get destroyed, no matter how good or bad it is,” he stated.
The fourth installment to the Spider-Man franchise is set to enter the production phase and will release in 2026.