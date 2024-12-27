World

Germany's president dissolves parliament amid Scholz’s government breakdown

The government aims to allow for snap elections on February 23

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Germanys president dissolves parliament amid Scholz’s government breakdown
Germany's president dissolves parliament amid Scholz’s government breakdown

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier decided to disband Germany’s lower house of parliament on Friday, December 27.

As per Reuters, this move is intended to allow for snap elections on February 23.

Steinmeier said in Berlin, "Especially in difficult times, like now, stability requires a government capable of acting, and reliable majorities in parliament.”

This decision follows the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition.

The president also emphasised the importance of conducting the upcoming election campaign in a fair and transparent way.

Later on the same day, he said in a post on his social media account X (formerly Twitter), "External influence is a danger to democracy, whether it is covert, as was evidently the case recently in the Romanian elections, or open and blatant, as is currently being practiced particularly intensively.”

Scholz lost a vote of confidence in the German parliament after Christian Linder’s party, the Free Democrats left the coalition government.

As a result, Scholz’s government no longer had enough support in parliament to pass laws and is now in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed.

After the vote of confidence, election campaigning began in full force. Friedrich Merz, the conservative politician who is expected to replace Scholz criticized the current government.

He claimed that the current government had imposed too many regulations, which he believes have slowed down economic growth.

Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move

Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move
Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift

Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift
Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend

Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend
Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland

Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland
Man sentenced to death for driving into crowd in southern China
Man sentenced to death for driving into crowd in southern China
Italy breaks silence on arrest of journalist Cecilia Sala
Italy breaks silence on arrest of journalist Cecilia Sala
Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland
Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland
Pakistani PM pays tribute to ex-premier Benazir Bhutto on 17th death anniversary
Pakistani PM pays tribute to ex-premier Benazir Bhutto on 17th death anniversary
Archaeologists uncover secrets of lost Stone Age land beneath North Sea
Archaeologists uncover secrets of lost Stone Age land beneath North Sea
South Korea impeaches acting president Han Duck-soo amid political turmoil
South Korea impeaches acting president Han Duck-soo amid political turmoil
Azerbaijan plane crash: New report unveils shocking details
Azerbaijan plane crash: New report unveils shocking details
Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute
Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute
India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns
China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns
Pope Francis sends powerful message of hope by opening 'Holy Door' at Italian prison
Pope Francis sends powerful message of hope by opening 'Holy Door' at Italian prison
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface