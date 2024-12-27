Sarah Khan expresses desire for more babies on husband Falak Shabbir’s birthday

Sarah Khan knows how to make her husband’s big day special!
Taking to her Instagrams stories on Friday, the Hum Tum actress shares a series of photos on Falak Shabbir's birthday along with adorable notes.
The first picture showed Sarah planting a warm kiss on Falak’s cheek as baby Alyana slept on a table in restaurant.
“Happy Birthday to my one and only,” she wrote along the picture.
In the second photo, Sarah could be seen flashing her huge diamond ring as she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sugar daddy.”
She then shared an adorable snap of Falak and Alyana sharing a tender hug, penning, “I could give you something special today but let’s be real I already gifted you the best present ever: your child.”
Meanwhile, on the next photo of her and Falak, she wrote, “Thank you for being mine.”
Sharing a heartwarming video of Falal with Alayana, Sarah shared her adorable future plans.
“I want to expand our family from three to eight” she wrote, adding eight baby emojis.
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020 and welcomed daughter, Alyana Falak on October 8, 2021.