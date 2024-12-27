Trending

Sarah Khan expresses desire for more babies on husband Falak Shabbir’s birthday

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020 and welcomed daughter, Alyana Falak in October 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Sarah Khan expresses desire for more babies on husband Falak Shabbir’s birthday
Sarah Khan expresses desire for more babies on husband Falak Shabbir’s birthday

Sarah Khan knows how to make her husband’s big day special!

Taking to her Instagrams stories on Friday, the Hum Tum actress shares a series of photos on Falak Shabbir's birthday along with adorable notes.

The first picture showed Sarah planting a warm kiss on Falak’s cheek as baby Alyana slept on a table in restaurant.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only,” she wrote along the picture.

In the second photo, Sarah could be seen flashing her huge diamond ring as she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sugar daddy.”

She then shared an adorable snap of Falak and Alyana sharing a tender hug, penning, “I could give you something special today but let’s be real I already gifted you the best present ever: your child.”

Meanwhile, on the next photo of her and Falak, she wrote, “Thank you for being mine.”

Sharing a heartwarming video of Falal with Alayana, Sarah shared her adorable future plans.

“I want to expand our family from three to eight” she wrote, adding eight baby emojis.

Sarah Khan expresses desire for more babies on husband Falak Shabbir’s birthday

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020 and welcomed daughter, Alyana Falak on October 8, 2021.

Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move

Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move
Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift

Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift
Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend

Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend
Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland

Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland
Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend
Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
Dallas event organizers react to Hania Amir’s 'false' accusations
Dallas event organizers react to Hania Amir’s 'false' accusations
Varun Dhawan pens sweet note for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday
Varun Dhawan pens sweet note for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday
Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ faces setback on his 59th birthday
Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ faces setback on his 59th birthday
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS
Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com
Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party