Prince George ‘substitutes’ Prince Harry in dad Prince William’s life

Prince George is taking over Prince Harry’s role in Prince William’s life!
Amidst the years-long rift between the royal brothers, Harry and William, after the Duke of Sussex left the Royal Family back in 2020, George, 11, is filling in the void created by his uncle.
While previously, Harry used to join his brother William for the long-standing traditional football game in the annual match between the Sandringham estate workers and neighbouring villagers, this place of the Duke has now been taken over by his nephew George.
Recently, The Sun reported that the 11-year-old prince lined up with his dad to play in the game for the first time ever at a pre-Christmas match.
They were cheered on from the sidelines by Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
The father-son duo, who are famous for their football enthusiasm, have been seen cheering on England multiple times.
“It just looked like healthy father-and-son bonding time. There were other children playing and it was all good fun and light-hearted,” told an insider to the outlet.
The source added, “It is nice that they have returned to take part in the traditional game as they haven’t done so for years. But it was interesting to see that Harry has now been substituted for Prince George.”
Notably, the last time Harry joined William on the field is believed to be back in 2016.