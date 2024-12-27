Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift

Kylie Jenner knows how make her mom Kris Jenner feel special!
On Christmas Day, the 27-year-old makeup mogul delighted her 69-year-old mother with a touching gift that featured unique personalization.
The present was a customized duffle bag on which Kylie wittily incorporated a personal touch. It featured what appeared to be hand-painted drawings of each of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings as young children. In a chronological order.
Sharing the gift’s snap on her Instagram Story, big sister Khloe Kardashian expressed, “Omg @kyliejenner this is incredible. Mom is lucky,” which was later re-shared by the Kylie Cosmetics founder on her official social media handle.
The bag retails for a jaw-dropping amount of $4,000 without personalization, and with the heartwarming details incorporated by Kylie, this would have costed her a lot more.
Meanwhile, the Kardashians and Jenners, unlike every year, hosted a low-key party this Christmas which took place at Kendall Jenner’s lavish house.
However, the party was skipped by Khloe Kardashian, who later stated, "I didn't get to make it to the Christmas Eve party, which was a bummer. But it wasn't really a party this year. It was just us hanging out at Kendall house. But still, I was being with my family, but Tatum was super sick the weekend before, but now he's perfect and great."
It is pertinent to mention that the Kardashian-Jenner siblings include Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. The Kardashians are the half-siblings of the Jenner sisters, sharing same mother, Kris Jenner.