 Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas

Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh were reportedly assigned to staff accommodations during the royal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham due to limited space at the King’s private residence.
Despite the grandeur of the Norfolk Estate, the royal couple had to adapt as King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a large family gathering, continuing the festive tradition set by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
With approximately 45 family members in attendance, the house faced an unusual space crunch, leading to some unconventional sleeping arrangements.
Royal commentator Rebecca English noted that while the staff quarters might sound appealing, the setup was far from luxurious, as staff were temporarily displaced to accommodate the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
The holiday festivities saw the Prince and Princess of Wales attending with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Other notable attendees included Mike and Zara Tindall, with their daughters Mia and Lena, as well as Peter Phillips and his daughters Savannah and Isla.
Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, also joined the celebration alongside Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, and Lady Sarah Chatto.
However, some absences were notable. Princess Eugenie celebrated Christmas with her husband Jack Brooksbank's family, while Prince Andrew remained away from the festivities amidst controversy surrounding his alleged ties to a Chinese spy.
Despite the unconventional arrangements, the royal family came together to honour the cherished Christmas traditions established by Queen Elizabeth II.