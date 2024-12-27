Royal

Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas

The royal couple had to adapt as King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a large family gathering

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024

 Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas


Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh were reportedly assigned to staff accommodations during the royal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham due to limited space at the King’s private residence.

Despite the grandeur of the Norfolk Estate, the royal couple had to adapt as King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a large family gathering, continuing the festive tradition set by the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

With approximately 45 family members in attendance, the house faced an unusual space crunch, leading to some unconventional sleeping arrangements.

Royal commentator Rebecca English noted that while the staff quarters might sound appealing, the setup was far from luxurious, as staff were temporarily displaced to accommodate the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The holiday festivities saw the Prince and Princess of Wales attending with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. 

Other notable attendees included Mike and Zara Tindall, with their daughters Mia and Lena, as well as Peter Phillips and his daughters Savannah and Isla. 

Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, also joined the celebration alongside Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, and Lady Sarah Chatto.

However, some absences were notable. Princess Eugenie celebrated Christmas with her husband Jack Brooksbank's family, while Prince Andrew remained away from the festivities amidst controversy surrounding his alleged ties to a Chinese spy.

Despite the unconventional arrangements, the royal family came together to honour the cherished Christmas traditions established by Queen Elizabeth II.

Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent

Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent
Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas

Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry

OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family

Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family
Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena shines in adorable Christmas photos
Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena shines in adorable Christmas photos
King Charles releases sweet video after Royal Christmas celebration
King Charles releases sweet video after Royal Christmas celebration
Prince George ‘substitutes’ Prince Harry in dad Prince William’s life
Prince George ‘substitutes’ Prince Harry in dad Prince William’s life
Prince William's Christmas gift fails to impress Kate Middleton
Prince William's Christmas gift fails to impress Kate Middleton
King Charles makes emotional decision after Prince Harry, Meghan snub
King Charles makes emotional decision after Prince Harry, Meghan snub
Kate Middleton's secret admirer spills on 'unforgettable' encounter with Princess
Kate Middleton's secret admirer spills on 'unforgettable' encounter with Princess
Prince Harry's Christmas with Meghan Markle wasn't a 'golden ticket'
Prince Harry's Christmas with Meghan Markle wasn't a 'golden ticket'
Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance
Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies
Sarah Ferguson hit with new problem amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Sarah Ferguson hit with new problem amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Charles Spencer shares personal Christmas eve moment with Princess Diana
Charles Spencer shares personal Christmas eve moment with Princess Diana