Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent

Lady Louise Windsor’s boyfriend opted out of joining the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham, sparking curiosity among royal watchers about his absence despite past instances of non-married partners being included in holiday festivities.
The 21-year-old royal, who is 16th in line to the throne, has been dating fellow University of St Andrews student Felix da Silva-Clamp for over two years, reported GB News.
The couple reportedly first connected during their involvement in a student-written play performed at the university’s Byre Theatre.
Their relationship has grown steadily, with Silva-Clamp even making a special trip to Sandringham earlier this year to support Louise during her carriage-driving competition, where she earned a silver medal.
The visit also offered an opportunity for Felix to bond with Lady Louise’s family, including her parents, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Royal fans speculated whether Felix might accompany Louise for the family’s traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.
His inclusion would not have been unprecedented; in 2017, Queen Elizabeth II made history by inviting Meghan Markle—then Prince Harry’s fiancée—to join the royal festivities.
A similar exception was made for Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2019, who celebrated Christmas with the royals before marrying Princess Beatrice the following year.
However, this year, Louise was seen walking with her family—her parents and younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex—without Felix by her side.
While his absence leaves questions about the young couple’s future holiday traditions, it seems clear that Lady Louise and Felix are still enjoying a strong and supportive relationship outside the royal spotlight.